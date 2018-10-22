Crawley in top 10 of UK’s most innovative places

Crawley has been ranked as one of the most innovative places in the UK.

Crawley had 36.7 patents published per 100,000 residents between January and November 2016, research by MPA Group has found.

The top ten most innovative places were:

1. Cambridge (315.7 patents per 100,000 residents)

2. Coventry (108.9 patents per 100,000 residents)

3. Derby (98 patents per 100,000 residents)

4. Oxford (78 patents per 100,000 residents)

5. Aberdeen (60 patents per 100,000 residents)

6. Slough (48 patents per 100,000 residents)

7. Aldershot (47.9 patents per 100,000 residents)

8. Bristol (38.2 patents per 100,000 residents)

9. Crawley (36.7 patents per 100,000 residents)

10. Gloucester (32.7 patents per 100,000 residents)

Mike Price, director at MPA Group, said: “The UK truly is a hub of innovation and it is reassuring to see that we as a nation still haven’t lost our entrepreneurial spirit.”