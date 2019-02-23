Crawley Town 1 Macclesfield Town 1 - Reds gain home draw against relegation strugglers

Crawley Town came from behind to earn a home draw against relegation battlers Macclesfield Town.

The Silkmen took the lead just before half-time through Harry Smith's 40th minute headed goal.

Joe McNerney rues missing a chance to score for Crawley Town, watched by Matty Willock.'Picture by Steve Robards

Crawley had a penalty appeal turned down early in the second half in an incident during which Willock was booked for simulation.

Reds worked hard during the second half and looked the only team likely to score and got their rewards when Lewis Young equalised with a deflected shot with six minutes to go.

Winger Matty Willock made his first first start for Reds since joining on the last day of the January transfer window on loan from Manchester United.

Crawley made two chances to the side which drew 0-0 at Northampton Town last Saturday with Willock and Josh Payne coming into the team in place of Filipe Morais was not in the squad and Panutche Camara was on the bench.

Dannie Bulman wore the captain's armband.Reds' owner Ziya Eren was present at the game while former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur star Sol Campbell appeared at the People's Pension Stadium as manager of the Silkmen.

A win for the visitors who are currently second from bottom could lift them out of the bottom two.

The new boy looked promising from the start and launched a powerful shot straight at 'keeper Kieran O'Hara inside the first 40 seconds after kick-off.

Bulman then crossed the loose ball to Ollie Palmer who headed over the bar.

Macclesfield went close to opening the scoring in the sixth minute when a move involving Harry Smith and Scott Wilson ended with Reece Cole heading against the post.

Willock looked threatening again when a few minutes later he struck a second shot set-up by Dominic Poleon which forced O'Hara to make another save.

Macclesfield pressurised as the half went on as Smith forced Morris into action, then Cole lifted shot out of the ground from outside the area.

Smith gave the visitors the lead five minutes before half-time when he headed Koby Arthur's cross across the goal and into the net.

Just before half-time Reds' David Sesay hit a fierce shot just wide from the edge of the area but it was not enough from Crawley during the first half.

In the second half Poleon crossed for Palmer to have a go but he headed over the bar.

Bulman also shot but could not get past O'Hara as Reds struggled to make good possession count with goal threats.

Reds' fans thought their team had earned a penalty kick ten minutes into the second half when Willock went down in the area but instead of pointing to the spot the referee reached for a yellow card and booked him for diving.

Gabriele Cioffi made three chances in the second half with Ashley Nathaniel-George replacing Josh Payne, Camara coming on for Willock and Reece Grego-Cox coming off the bench for Poleon.

Young equalised for Crawley in the 84th minute with a deflected shot from the right.

Palmer nearly grabbed a late winner moments later but this time the ball took a deflection into the the 'keeper's hands.

The two sides had to battle out a surprising six minutes of added time and had to settle for a draw.



Crawley Town: Morris, Young, Payne, McNerney, Palmer, Poleon, Francomb, Sesay, Dallison, Willock, Bulman (capt)

Subs: Mersin, Grego-Cox, Nathaniel-George, Maguire, Camara, N'gala

Macclesfield Town: O'Hara, Fitzpatrick, Kelleher (capt), Wilson, Smith, Welch-Hayes, Haycock, Arthur, Rose, Cole, Jules

Subs: Durrell, Lloyd, Iden, Demetriou, Biabi, Ntambwe, Martis

Referee: Alan Young