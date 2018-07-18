Crawley Town Community Foundation: Schools out for summer

The Crawley Town FC Summer Soccer School returns for five weeks of fun and games open to children of all abilities.

Starting on the Monday July 30 until Friday August 31, Soccer Schools take place on weekdays between 9am and 3pm. The Foundation has scheduled fun games and skill challenges, following a different theme every week.

The Crawley Town FC Summer Soccer School returns for five weeks of fun and games open to children of all abilities.

Daniel Garrod, Head of Football Development, said this about the upcoming Soccer School: “Only a couple of weeks remain until the launch of our Summer Soccer Schools.

This summer they have a theme for every week, which includes World Cup Week, Movie Week, Football Heroes, Olympic Week, and International Football Week.

“With the number of participants exceeding record levels during Easter and May, we can’t wait to welcome all the children back for five weeks of summer.

“It gives us a great opportunity to work on a variety of skills in a safe and professional environment, whilst the children really have the chance to develop as a footballer.

The Crawley Town FC Summer Soccer School returns for five weeks of fun and games open to children of all abilities.

“Players are allowed to progress at their own pace, whilst at the same time stretch those players who are able to do so. It is fantastic that we run it at Broadfield Stadium, as we get to see the first team players most days of the week, and have access to facilities on site.

“Progression from the Soccer School includes into our Saturday Soccer Centre, and into our Development and Elite Squads. We are limiting each day to 40 children, so if you want to be part of the most popular Soccer School in the area then book now!”

Bookings are available on our booking platform: www.ctcommunityfoundation.com/book-online-c11hv

Book online today to avoid disappointment as spaces are filling up fast!

For more information on our Soccer School or the upcoming sessions, email community@crawleytownfc.com or call 01293 410000 ex 4.

The club look forward to seeing you all there!

Crawley Town Community Foundation: National Citizen Service Summer 2018



Crawley Town Community Foundation: Exciting Traineeship and Coaching Scholarship