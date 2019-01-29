Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi admits: 'To sign another Karlan Ahearne-Grant would be a blessing'

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi has revealed the club is working hard to find the next Karlan Ahearne-Grant.

Last season the star striker made a huge impact playing for previous head coach Harry Kewell when he arrived on loan during January from League 1 club Charlton Athletic, scoring nine goals in 15 games.

This season the 21-year-old has continued his rise by scoring 14 goals for Charlton in League 1.

The striker is reported by the Sun to be set to join Premier League club Huddersfield Town for a fee of more than £1.5 million.

Cioffi said: “To find another player like him would be a blessing; we are trying to do this.

“Selim (Gaygusuz, director of football) is scouting these players; has a list of players, I have a list of players and we are trying to sign the new blessed player who can put a smile on the face.

“It’s a good example of how a good loan can work.

“This is the beauty of football; you have the chance to jump from one league to another so fast.

“This is what I say every day to my players; don’t stop your dreams.

“Sometimes you have to challenge something unfair, something that hurts you, but that’s life.

“If you don’t give up, the good news is around the corner.”

Cioffi admitted bringing in a quality player from a higher level can work wonders.

He said: “Someone like that gives the whole squad a boost, energy, mood, a good spirit.”

“We are on the same page with Selim and the club so I think we are going to do something.”

