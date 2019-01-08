Crawley Town sign former Falkirk and Brighton defender Tom Dallison

Crawley Town have signed former Falkirk central defender Tom Dallison on an 18-month contract.

This will be Dallison's second spell at the club after originally joining on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Unfortunately Reds fans did not see much of him in action as he broke his toe on his debut against Plymouth Argyle in February 2016.

Director of football Selim Gaygusuz said: “We are delighted to have Tom with us. He is a left-footed central defender and that is an area of the squad Gaby and I identified as one where we needed more options.

“He knows the club well. He’s played for us before, albeit briefly, and has played a lot of games here for Brighton. A few of the lads who were here before are still at the club so I am sure he’ll soon settle in and show us what he is capable of.”

Dallison joined the Seagulls in 2013 and prior to his brief spell with the Reds he had been on loan at Dartford and Braintree Town.

After returning to fitness, Dallison had spells with Cambridge United and Accrington Stanley, before returning to Brighton to play regularly for their under-23s.

He was released at the end of last season and in the summer joined Scottish Championship club Falkirk. He made 17 league and cup appearances for Falkirk, before his contract was terminated by mutual consent earlier this week.

Dallison's contract is subject to EFL ratification.

