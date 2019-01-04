Appeal after green laser light ‘aimed at pedestrian’ from car in Burgess Hill

Police received a report of a green laser light being aimed at a pedestrian from a car in Burgess Hill.

A Sussex Police spokesman said the laser light was reportedly being aimed at a pedestrian from a silver car in Leylands Road, at the junction of Noel Rise.

The spokesman added: “There have been no other reports, but anyone with information can report online or call 101 quoting serial 59 of 04/01.”

