Armed police in Sussex town centre as property is searched

Armed police have been seen in a Sussex town centre as a property is being searched by the force.

According to a Hastings Observer reporter at the scene at 6pm, Braybrooke Terrace in Hastings, near the railway station, was cordoned off by police due to an unknown incident.

He saw a helicopter circling overhead, and groups of people gathered at the road closure.

Readers also observed armed police officers in Linton Road, Hastings.

At around 7pm, a spokesman for Sussex Police said they 'could not confirm anything at this time', but added that members of the public were not at risk.

At 8pm, a police spokesman said: "Police are in attendance at a property in Linton Crescent in Hastings as part of an investigation. The property is being searched and at this stage, no one at the address has been arrested."