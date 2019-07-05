Burgess Hill man and Haywards Heath teen charged with attack on student in Brighton

Two people have been charged in connection with an attack on a South Korean student in 2017 in Brighton, police said today (Friday, July 5).

On Sunday, October 15, 2017, a 20-year-old South Korean man was assaulted in North Street, suffering facial injuries.

Sussex Police said officers have been investigating the assault and have now charged two people.

Louis Barrett, 19, a bricklayer of Temple Grove, Burgess Hill, has been charged with a racially aggravated assault and using racially aggravated words intended to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and a 17-year-old boy from Haywards Heath has been charged with attempted GBH with intent.

They will both appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 17, police added.