Burgess Hill woman's death 'not suspicious', police say
An investigation into the death of a 55-year-old Burgess Hill woman has been deemed 'not suspicious', police have said.
Emergency services were called to Stonefield Way on Wednesday evening (January 26) after concerns for a woman were raised.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics who commenced CPR, the 55-year-old woman, from Burgess Hill, was sadly declared deceased, police said.
A 79-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Sussex Police has been approached for more information.
Mid Sussex Police said on social media: "Police investigating the death of a woman at an address in Stonefield Way, Burgess Hill, on January 26 have deemed the death not to be suspicious.
"This follows an exhaustive police investigation and medical examination of the deceased. A report will be prepared for the Coroner."