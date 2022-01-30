Burgess Hill woman's death 'not suspicious', police say

Emergency services were called to Stonefield Way on Wednesday evening (January 26) after concerns for a woman were raised.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics who commenced CPR, the 55-year-old woman, from Burgess Hill, was sadly declared deceased, police said.

A 79-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sussex Police said detectives are investigating the death of a 55-year-old woman at a house in Stonefield Way, Burgess Hill. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.

Mid Sussex Police said on social media: "Police investigating the death of a woman at an address in Stonefield Way, Burgess Hill, on January 26 have deemed the death not to be suspicious.