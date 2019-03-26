Cannabis factory found in an empty Crawley town centre café building

Detectives have launched an investigation following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Crawley.

Police said a ‘substantial’ number of cannabis plants were seized from the unoccupied building, which was previously Affogato Café, in The Broadway.

Police attended the scene following a tip-off from a worker in the area on Tuesday afternoon (March 26).

A police spokesman said: “No arrests have been made at this stage, however enquiries are ongoing to establish who may be responsible or involved in the mass cultivation of the Class B drug.

“Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 622 of 26/03.

“Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

