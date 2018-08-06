Car thief jailed for killing Horsham woman in crash says ‘I wish it had been my life’

The serial car thief who killed a Horsham grandmother when he crashed into her car at up to 142mph said he wishes he had died instead.

Conor Dobson, 23, was jailed today for 15 years for the manslaughter of 70-year-old Rebecca Nevins.

In a statement read out by his lawyer at Hove Crown Court Today, Dobson said sorry to Rebecca’s family.

He said: “I want to open this by firstly apologising to the family of Rebecca Nevins for the grief and devastation they have suffered in the last few months.

“This is a day that I will live over and over and over again in my life and I am very sorry.”

He said he accepts I accept total responsibility’ for the ‘terrible accident’.

Dobson added: “I wish it had been my life.

“It should have been my life, not hers.”

Dobson also said that being unable to see his young son while he is in custody has taken a toll on him.

Also speaking in court were Rebecca’s grieving daughters Alice and Philippa.

