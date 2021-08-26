Miles Clarke, 68, of Savill Road, said thieves struck in the early hours of the morning on Monday (August 16), which was confirmed by Sussex Police.

“The theft took place at about 2.15am,” said a Sussex Police spokesperson, adding that ‘a group were seen driving in a van in the area’.

“We didn’t hear a thing,” said Miles, who only noticed something was wrong with the car in the morning before he drove his own car to Crawley.

Sussex Police said a catalytic converter was stolen from a car on Savill Road, Lindfield, at 2.15am on Monday (August 16). Picture: Sussex Police.

“The car was parked in the street, rather than on the driveway and the tail end of it was sticking out into the road,” he said.

“I didn’t really stop think about it, other than it had possibly been parked by me in a rather eccentric manner,” he added.

But Miles became suspicious something had happened and his wife Jenny tried starting the car when he returned home in the afternoon.

“It made this enormous noise,” said Miles. “It sounded like the Concorde taking off or something.”

Miles said it looked like thieves had jacked the car up, got underneath it and removed the catalytic converter ‘in a very short period of time’.

Some nearby neighbours had footage of the incident, he said.

“They kindly provided me with a clip showing the car going up at about 2.15am and coming down again at about 2.20am,” he said.

Miles also took it to a garage the next day to confirm that the catalytic converter had gone.

He said this is the first time something like this has happened to him and his wife and only felt ‘slightly disconcerted’ by it.

“We consider ourselves in a very safe place,” he said, adding that ‘it’s not the same thing as someone breaking into your house’.

But Miles said he and his wife had been inconvenienced by the theft and had heard of a few people with similar stories.

He said he wanted to warn other drivers to be careful where they park their cars.

“I’m just thinking for the rest of the community that we need to bring this to the attention of the wider public,” he said.

In June, Sussex Police issued a warning saying that catalytic converters had been stolen from two vehicles in the Mid Sussex area.

Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said thefts of catalytic converters is a nationwide issue.

“There are certain materials in them that are worth money, including platinum,” he said, adding that thieves ‘strip them down’ for cash.

He said Mid Sussex had a spate of catalytic converter thefts a few months ago but said they still occasionally go missing now.

Inspector Taylor added that Sussex Police had run crime prevention projects around the issue and had a ‘robust approach’, working with other forces to stop thieves that might travel into the district from other areas.

“There are two different types of vehicle that are prone to it due to the components that are worth more money than other vehicles,” he said.

“Toyota and Honda Jazz for example.”

Inspector Taylor added that some catalytic converters can be worth more than the car if it is particularly old and offered some tips to help people keep their cars safe.

“If you’ve got a garage or driveway, always reverse backwards,” he said.

“Always park the back of your vehicle as close as possible so they can’t get underneath it or jack it up.”

He also advised drivers to park near bright lights and, if parking on the street, to get as close to the car behind as possible, which gives thieves no room to operate.

Other Sussex Police tips include asking your dealer for advice on locks or guards approved by the manufacturer, marking your catalytic converter with a forensic marker and registering your converter to make it harder for thieves to dispose of.

Inspector Taylor said catalytic converter thieves will usually work in teams of two or three males.

“One’s a look-out, one will jack up the car, one will cut the catalytic converter off,” he said.

He said people who see groups like this loitering around vehicles should ring 999.

Speaking about the Savill Road theft, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 890 of 17/08.”