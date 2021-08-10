CCTV camera missing after Danehill burglary
Police have released images of a man they want to speak to about a burglary in Danehill.
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 2:33 pm
The incident happened at a property in Freshfield Lan around 2.40pm on Monday, July 26, police said.
A spokesman added: “A man approached the address asking for cash, but left when the occupant said they were going to phone a family member. Afterwards, the occupant noticed a CCTV camera was missing from the front of the house.
“Officers investigating the matter believe the man pictured could help with their enquiries.
“Anyone who recognises him, who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 766 of 26/07.”