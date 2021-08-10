CCTV camera missing after Danehill burglary

The incident happened at a property in Freshfield Lan around 2.40pm on Monday, July 26, police said.

A spokesman added: “A man approached the address asking for cash, but left when the occupant said they were going to phone a family member. Afterwards, the occupant noticed a CCTV camera was missing from the front of the house.

“Officers investigating the matter believe the man pictured could help with their enquiries.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the burglary