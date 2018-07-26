CCTV released after cameras worth £4,700 stolen from Burgess Hill shop

Police hunting for three men who stole two cameras worth £4,700 from a shop in Burgess Hill have released a CCTV image of the three suspects.

At 10.30am on Sunday (July 22), the men entered Park Cameras in York Road on the Victoria Trading Estate and went to the front display.

One of them, who was wearing gloves, opened the front display counters and picked up two cameras, valued together at £4,700.

The shop manager went to question them and grabbed hold of one of the cameras to try to prevent them from stealing it, police said.

He was then punched in the head, causing him to let go and the trio then ran off with the two cameras, turning right on York Road, then right into Robin Road where they got into a silver Nissan Juke saloon car and drove off.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The shop manager was not physically injured. All are described as being in their twenties.

“One was white, 6ft to 6ft 1in, with thick blonde straw-like hair, wearing a white and red polo shirt, dark blue jogging bottoms, trainers and carrying a dark blue drawstring bag.

“Another was also white, shorter and of stocky build, with dark brown stubble or a short beard and moustache, with a round face and flat nose. He was wearing a tweed or tartan flat cap, a white top under a longer sleeved patterned or stripy top.

“The colour of the third suspect is not clear, but he is 5ft 10in to 5ft 11in, of slim build, with short dark hair and was wearing a white or light coloured t-shirt and dark jeans or track suit bottoms.”

Detective Constable Adam Tidy added: “We would like to talk to anyone who recognises these men, or who may have seen the suspects in the area before or after the incident, and anyone who saw the car. If you can help please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 548 of 22/07. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”