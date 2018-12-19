Chelsea fan charged over ‘homophobic abuse’ at Brighton & Hove Albion match

Sussex Police said an away fan has been charged after an alleged incident of homophobia at the Brighton & Hove Albion match against Chelsea on Sunday (December 16).

The police stressed that ‘the vast majority of Chelsea fans supported their team with passion and pride and were a credit to their club’.

But officers said one person was ‘ejected’ from the away section after club stewards dealt with ‘an isolated incident of alleged homophobia’.

Sussex Police said: “George Bradley, 20, a door-to-door salesman of Dabin Crescent, Greenwich, London, was arrested at the American Express Community Stadium during the match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea on Sunday (December 16) after allegedly shouting homophobic comments.

“He was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress and bailed to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 3, with conditions not to attend any Chelsea Football Club match, home or away.”