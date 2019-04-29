Crawley Chief Inspector pops to the shop to buy cakes for her officers, ends up arresting shoplifter

Crawley's Chief Inspector popped out to buy cakes for her hardworking team - and ended up arresting a shoplifter.

District Commander Rosie Ross described on Twitter how she went out to buy some tasty treats for her officers earlier today.

While on her cake-buying trip however, Ch Insp Ross ended up apprehending a thief, she said.

She said: "Caught in the act.

"Thanks to response officers for assisting with transport."

Ch Insp Ross serves as district commander for Crawley and Mid Sussex.

