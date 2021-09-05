Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses to the incident outside the Tesco store in Hazelwick Avenue around 12.05pm on Thursday (September 2).

Police said the 87-year-old victim, who was hit in the face, suffered bruising to her eye and was left very shaken.

A spokesperson added: "Officers investigating the matter are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses to the incident outside the Tesco store in Hazelwick Avenue around 12.05pm on Thursday (September 2).

"The shop's car park was busy during the day and it is believed a lot of people would have been in the vicinity at the time of the assault.