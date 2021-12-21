Crawley woman reported missing

Sussex Police said they are concerned for the welfare of Simone Williams, aka Phoenix Williams, who has been missing from Crawley since Friday (December 17).

Police said Simone was last seen walking towards Langley Green in Crawley at around 7pm on Friday, and it is believed she may be heading towards Brighton.

Sussex Police said she is a 28-year-old white woman, 5’6” tall and of medium build. She was last seen wearing a green and light green coloured wig, all black clothing and high black boots, with a distinctive piercing in her nose and mouth.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Simone Williams, aka Phoenix Williams, who has been missing from Crawley since Friday (December 17)