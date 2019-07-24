Cyclist is beaten unconscious and robbed in Crawley street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was beaten unconscious and robbed in a Crawley street.

The 37-year victim was riding his Carrera cycle along Warnham Road, Crawley, in the direction of Furnace Farm Road, when he was set upon from behind and beaten unconscious at about 3pm on Wednesday, July 3, said police .

The attackers stole his bike, Samsung mobile phone and bag containing £60.

He was taken to the East Surrey Hospital and treated for cuts and bruises.

Detective Constable Sam Jedrzejewska said: “We would like to trace two men seen in the area at the time.

“One is described as black, in his 30s, 6’, bald and of slender build, wearing dark clothing.

“The other man was described as 6’ and slim, wearing a dark blue hoody with the hood up.

“If you can help please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1573 of 03/07”.

