Employee forced into fridge-freezer during armed robbery at golf club

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was tied up, robbed and put in an industrial fridge-freezer at Hassocks Golf Club.

The 55-year-old victim, who is a staff member at the club, was inside the premises in London Road, Hassocks, at 8.15pm on Saturday (January 13), when three men all with their faces covered came in and demanded to know where the safe was, said police.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “They struck him with an unknown solid weapon causing a laceration to his head and then ordered him to get into the fridge-freezer. His hands were loosely tied and a blanket put over his head.

“While the victim was shut in the fridge-freezer he said he could banging as the suspects broke into the office in the club.

“They stole his wallet containing cash and his mobile phone but failed to steal anything else.

“Eventually they left and the victim freed himself from the fridge-freezer using the unlocking button and alerted police. He went to hospital to be treated for a cut to his head.”

Police said two of the robbers are described as white.

They all wore hoodies and gloves and had their faces covered with bandanas and were said to be carrying weapons including a hammer.

Detective Constable Adam Tidy added: “We are appealing for witnesses that may have seen or heard a suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident. This was a frightening ordeal for the victim who is now recovering at home.”

If people have any information please contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 1186 of 13/11.