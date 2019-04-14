Five vehicle collision closes the A29 near Horsham

The A29 has been closed after a collision involving five vehicles this afternoon (April 14).

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said two crews were sent to a collision at the junction of the A29 Bognor Road and Northlands Road at about 5.42pm.

Ambulance

One woman had to be cut out of her car with heavy rescue equipment, the spokesman said, and was placed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The A29 has been closed around the junction as emergency services work on the scene.

Traffic is being diverted along Northlands Road.