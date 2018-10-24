Four armed robberies in Sussex – police put up £500 reward for information

Sussex Police is offering a £500 reward for information on a series of armed robberies in Sussex over the last month.

The robberies took place at the One Stop in Nevill Road, Hove on September 23, Tesco Express in West Street in Rottingdean on October 2, the One Stop in High Street, Henfield on October 13 and Tesco Express, The Droveway, Hove on October 15.

Detective Inspector Cath O’Connor said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any of these incidents or has any information about them. In particular, we are very keen to speak to a man who videoed the robbery in progress at the One Stop in Hove and provided the footage to a local newspaper. He has not yet made himself known to us.

“We are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the conviction of whoever is responsible. You can report online or call 101 quoting serial 615 of 24/10. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Sussex Police said a 52-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of robbery. He has been bailed until November 14 while investigations continue.