Four teenagers arrested after group assault

Police officers have arrested four teenagers in relation to an assault in Burgess Hill.

Two men, both 19-years old, were attacked by a group of people in Church Walk, Burgess Hill, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, January 3, police said.

The victims suffered minor injuries and one had their mobile phone, wallet and watch stolen.

Two boys from Haywards Heath aged 15 and 16 were arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation.

A 14-year-old boy from Haywards Heath was arrested and released under investigation on suspicion of robbery and two counts of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

A 16-year-old boy from Chichester was arrested and released under investigation on suspicion of robbery and a previous offence of burglary dwelling with intent to steal.