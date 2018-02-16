Haywards Heath drink-driver convicted in Christmas crackdown

A Haywards Heath drink-driver has been disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Geoffrey Shrod, 52, self-employed, of Bentswood Road, Haywards Heath, was arrested in Crawley Road, Horsham, on December 23, and charged with driving with 67mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, said police.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 10, he was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £200 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, said police.

Mr Shrod was convicted as part of Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

He is among 82 drivers who have so far been convicted. The remaining have either been charged, bailed, released under investigation or released without charge.

A total of 195 arrests were made during Surrey and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers between December 1, and January 1.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If people know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.