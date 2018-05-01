Homeless man beaten after alleged racial assault

A man was hospitalised after another man was racially abused in Brighton, police said.

The victim of the alleged racial abuse – who videoed the incident – said he was talking to three homeless men on Queens Road when they were attacked by two other men.

Sussex Police said officers arrested a man after being called to a report of a fight in Queens Road, Brighton, at about 3.30am on Saturday.

Police said a 32-year-old man was taken to hospital after the incident to be checked over and a 42-year-old man did not need medical treatment.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man from Haywards Heath was detained after allegedly assaulting two men in the road following a row.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of assault and racially aggravated assault. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

“We always take reports of assault including racially aggravated assault seriously.

“These will be recorded, investigated and where possible we will seek justice for those involved.”