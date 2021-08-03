Hotel guest rings police after reception misses call for room service
A hotel guest dialed 999 when staff on reception missed her call for room service, Mid Sussex Police have said.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said police gave the woman ‘words of advice’ about the correct use of emergency numbers today (Tuesday, August 3).
He said: “A somewhat impatient guest staying at a Mid Sussex hotel decided to call the team on 999 earlier today as she wanted room service and the reception staff at the hotel were not answering her phone call.”
This is not the first unusual complaint Mid Sussex Police have received.
On Tuesday (July 20) a Haywards Heath resident called police after their kebab was delivered to the wrong address.
In May, a Haywards Heath woman called 999 over fears her neighbour had sent a ghost to haunt her house.
Inspector Taylor has previously told the public: “When ringing the police, please be mindful as you are potentially blocking someone else trying to get through who may have an urgent and genuine emergency to report to us.”