‘It’s putting lives at risk’: ‘mindless’ thieves steal defibrillator in Burgess Hill
‘Mindless’ thieves who stole a defibrillator in Burgess Hill are putting lives at risk, a senior police officer said.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:40 pm
The life-saving equipment was taken from Burgess Hill Theatre in Church Walk in the last few days, Inspector Darren Taylor said.
He added: “It’s putting lives at risk. Defibrillators are there for a reasons and that’s to save life.
“That could be required for an emergency so it’s key we get it back.”
Police are scouring CCTV for information about who took the equipment, which is worth around £2,000, Inspector Taylor said.
He added: “Know who took it? Know where it has ended up? It’s CAD 0852.”