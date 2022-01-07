Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in December

1.

Lynden David, 57, of no fixed address, was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday, December 22, after being found guilty of two counts of burglary. The first incident took place on July 15 when a resident of Brunswick Terrace in Hove was notified of transactions being made on her credit card – which she believed she had left secured in her home. When she returned to her flat she discovered the front door had been forced open and the property had been searched. A number of items including cash and jewellery worth around £1,790 had been stolen.David was identified as a suspect after his fingerprints were found at the scene. Two days later, a woman in Bartholomews in Brighton was woken up by an unknown man entering her flat. He grabbed her purse and a struggle ensued, after which she injured her foot while pursuing him out of the building. David was identified as a suspect by the victim’s description and officers’ knowledge of his usual methods. Officers on patrol in Brighton spotted David on the seafront

Photo: Sussex Police