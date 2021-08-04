James Hollett, 40, pleaded not guilty to allegedly stealing the Audi before filming himself one handed driving on the M23 in Sussex, a court heard.

He spoke only to confirm his name and address.

Magistrates in Crawley heard he is accused of filming the speeding himself.

Melanie Wotton of the CPS said: “There is evidence he was driving in excess of 200mph whilst filing himself, one handed.”

Mr Hollett was also charged with another incident of dangerous driving on the A24 near Horsham on June 2, 2019.

Ms Wotton told the court the second incident allegedly involved Mr Hollett driving a BMW and racing with a Lamborghini at speeds in excess of 150mph.

“There are other users on the road,” Ms Wotton said.

Mr Hollett, of Grouse Road, Pease Pottage, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving on April 26 last year.