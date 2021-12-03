Man charged with non-recent child sex offences in Mid Sussex

Police said that Michael O’Neill, 70, of High Street, Stockbridge, Hants, appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 1) to answer a summons charging him with six counts of indecent assault on a boy aged between 11 and 12 in Mid Sussex locations during 1992 and 1993.

“O’Neill was known as Mike Blackmore at that time,” said a Sussex Police spokesperson.

The police spokesperson continued: “He was committed for trial, on court bail, with an initial appearance due at Lewes Crown Court on 4 January.

Sussex Police said that a man has appeared in court to face charges of sexually assaulting a boy in Mid Sussex between 28 and 29 years ago.

“The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows an investigation by the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit.