Man fighting for his life after being found unconscious in Crawley park

A man is fighting for his life after being found unconscious in a park in Crawley, police said.

According to Sussex Police, a 47-year-old man was found slumped face down and unconscious near a bench on the north side of Memorial Gardens, Crawley, at 8.21am on Wednesday (October 9).

Sussex Police

He had a head injury, and the man, of no fixed address, was flown by air ambulance to St George's Hospital in Tooting, with a life-threatening condition. He is currently in intensive care, police said.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are conducting enquiries to establish if another person was involved and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the man earlier that morning or who noticed anything suspicious."

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 274 of 09/10.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555111.