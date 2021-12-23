Man jailed for twice breaching restraining order against Crawley woman

Police said Michael Green was served with a two-year order against a 29-year-old woman in October 2020 after he admitted sending her multiple messages and letters, which amounted to stalking and harassment.

However, since then he has continued to make contact with the victim, which he was prohibited from doing, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The 34-year-old, of Nailsworth Crescent, Merstham, Surrey, was charged with two counts of breaching a restraining order between 1 November 2020 and 9 September 2021.”

Michael Green was sentenced to two years' imprisonment, Sussex Police said.

“He pleaded guilty to both offences, and at Lewes Crown Court on 9 December 2021 he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment,” they said.

Investigating officer, Kirstie Freeburn, of the Sussex Police Safeguarding Unit, said: “It is clear that the defendant’s persistent and unwanted contact with the victim amounted to stalking and harassment, for which he was given a restraining order in 2020.”

“This order was designed to protect her from any further contact from Green,” she said.