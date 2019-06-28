Man with links to Horsham and Crawley wanted by police

Police are searching for Timothy Wirtz who is wanted on recall to prison.

The 30-year-old, of no fixed address, was sentenced in August 2017 to 30 months’ imprisonment for handling stolen goods. He was later released with licence conditions, which he has since breached, said police.

Wirtz is known to frequent the Horsham and Crawley areas.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately. Or, if you have any information about his whereabouts, you can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1565 of 31/05.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.”

