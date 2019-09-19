Mid Sussex residents targeted by telephone scammers

People living in Mid Sussex have been receiving phone calls from telephone scammers, according to Mid Sussex District Council.

The callers are pretending to be from the council.

A spokesman for the council said: "The call is from the number 0207 307 0878.

"The caller claims that you are behind with your council tax payments, you will be arrested if you do not pay and you must press 1 to resolve the issue.

"Please be aware that these calls are not from the council.

"Our advice is to hang up immediately.

"If you are unsure about the validity of any council tax related call then you can contact our team directly on 01444 477564."