Sussex Roads Police reported on social media that it responded to a 'number of emergency calls'.

These included two road traffic collisions and two broken down vehicles.

Police said 41 vehicle were also stopped by officers and six people were arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

"We also conducted static road checks in Crawley for #OpDragonfly," Sussex Roads Police added.

"Our Gatwick Police colleagues stopped a male we recently received blood results back for, today he was positive again for cannabis and arrested.

"Whilst in custody we have charged the 37-year old male from Burgess Hill for drug-driving for our last job and await latest results."

Police confirmed that a number of breath tests were carried out with those 41 vehicle stops but no one was found to be drink-driving.

