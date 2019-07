A person was arrested in Crawley last night after they were caught with a baseball bat stashed down their trousers.

Crawley Police thanked an 'eagle-eyed' member of the public for alerting them to the 'accessory'.

A spokesman said: "Unbelievably - having this item tucked in your trousers on a night out is not acceptable?!

"Thanks to the eagle-eyed member of the public who alerted us to this "accessory"- which resulted in one person ending their evening in custody."