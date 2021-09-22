Police appeal for information about video of ‘mindless person’ driving on Staplefield village green
Mid Sussex Police have appealed for information about a video that reportedly shows someone driving on Staplefield village green.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the incident allegedly happened at 2am on Monday morning (September 20).
“Gather there may be a video knocking around of some mindless person driving a vehicle all over Staplefield Village Green,” Inspector Taylor told his Twitter followers.
“Has anyone seen the video or has a copy of it?”, he said, asking whether the footage shows the index of the vehicle.
Inspector Taylor has urged anyone with a copy of the video to get in touch.
People can report non-emergency incidents to police by calling 101 or visiting www.sussex.police.uk