Police appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Burgess Hill

The incident happened in St John’s Park around 9:30pm on Saturday, October 30. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains at this time.

A 22-year-old man and 26-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. They have been released on conditional bail until February 2 while enquiries continue.

Police would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone who has mobile phone footage which could help officers with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call police on 101 quoting serial number 664 of 01/11.