Police cordon off Crawley town centre following incident

Police have cordoned off part of Crawley town centre after a man was seriously injured in an incident.

Officers were called to Station Way at about 12.15pm following concerns over a man’s welfare.

Police said a man suffered serious facial injuries and was rushed to hospital. The injuries are currently unexplained and investigations are ongoing, officers added.

Police remain at the scene and have taped off the entrance to Memorial Gardens close to the northern entrance of County Mall car park.

An eyewitness also said an Air Ambulance had landed in a park close to the incident. It has not yet been confirmed if this is connected.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting 499 of 27/03.

