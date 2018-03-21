Police seek former scouts in investigation into alleged historic sex offences

Sussex Police are looking to trace anyone who might have been in the Scouts in Burgess Hill during the 1970s.

A Sussex Police statement released today said: “While investigating allegations of sexual offences at Hassocks Windmills Primary school in the 1970s, detectives believe anyone who was a member of the scouts could also help.

“No arrests have been made at this stage.

“The allegations date back 40 years and are not connected to anyone currently volunteering with the Scout Movement.”

DC Martin Alchin-Gadd of the Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “We are keen to trace anyone who went to Burgess Hill Scouts during the early to mid-1970s and ask them to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information can contact police online, quoting 1504 of 21/2/17, and arrange to talk in confidence to officers.