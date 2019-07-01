Police use Taser to arrest man in Cuckfield after concerns for woman’s welfare

Police had to use a Taser to arrest a man suspected of assaulting a police constable at an address in Cuckfield.

At 10.20am on Wednesday (June 26), officers went to an address in Glebe Road, Cuckfield, after a report of concern for the welfare of a woman there.

Police had to use a Taser to arrest the man at an address in Cuckfield

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police constable, also assault by beating, obstructing the same officer, and two offences of coercive behaviour in a personal relationship.

“A taser device was discharged in order to help ensure his safe arrest.

“After being interviewed he was released on conditional police bail until July 24, while enquiries continue. The officer sustained a bruised wrist.”

Residents in Glebe Road complained about the two police vehicles blocking the road for 45 minutes.

Police at the address in Cuckfield last Wednesday (June 26)

In response, a Sussex Police spokesman, said: “The safety of a local resident and family was our priority in responding to this incident and our units moved away as soon as operationally possible.

“We always try to park considerately but public safety is more important than public vehicle access. Thankfully the person concerned is safe.”

READ MORE: Drug-driver arrested in Haywards Heath during Christmas crackdown is convicted

Police response after reports of someone with axe at Hassocks station