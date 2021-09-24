Police said Ryan Higson appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court where he admitted multiple charges of theft from the TK Maxx store at the County Oak Retail Park in June.

He would target designer handbags in particular, concealing them in a bag before walking out of the store without paying for them, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police arrested him on August 27 and he was charged with 12 offences, and one count of criminal damage.

A prolific shoplifter has been ordered not to enter shopping centres in Crawley, Sussex Police have said.

“He was remanded in custody until his most recent court hearing on Monday (September 20), where Higson pleaded guilty and was released on conditional bail until his sentencing hearing.

“Higson was ordered not to enter County Mall in Crawley or the TK Maxx store in Kingsgate, and was ordered not to enter the County Oak Retail Park.”