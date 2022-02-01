Pulborough man arrested on suspicion of stalking
A man has been arrested following a number of reports of suspicious behaviour in Pulborough over the last week, Sussex Police has reported.
An investigation was launched after members of the public reported concerns around a man in the area acting suspiciously and in some cases directly harassing them.
Sussex Police said a 44-year-old man from Pulborough has been arrested on suspicion of stalking and remains in custody at this time.
Inspector Oliver Pullen said: "We take all reports of this nature seriously and a full investigation is underway into all of the allegations we have received.
"We are also aware of residents sharing their concerns on social media and we would encourage any potential victims to report to police either online or by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency."