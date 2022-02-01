Pulborough man arrested on suspicion of stalking

An investigation was launched after members of the public reported concerns around a man in the area acting suspiciously and in some cases directly harassing them.

Sussex Police said a 44-year-old man from Pulborough has been arrested on suspicion of stalking and remains in custody at this time.

Inspector Oliver Pullen said: "We take all reports of this nature seriously and a full investigation is underway into all of the allegations we have received.

A man has been arrested following a number of reports of suspicious behaviour in Pulborough over the last week, Sussex Police has reported. Picture by Jeremy Glew-Deval