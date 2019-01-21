Shoppers urged to be vigilant after 'spate of thefts' from handbags

A number of thefts from handbags in shops and supermarkets across Sussex has led to a warning from the county police force.

Sussex Police said, due to a recent spate of thefts from handbags in supermarkets across East and West Sussex, it is urging members of the public out shopping to be vigilant.

The force also stressed that shoppers should keep all handbags and purses with them at all times and not leave their possessions in trolleys and baskets unattended.

A spokesman added: "Members of the public are also being made aware of distraction methods by suspects working in groups, whereby shoppers are followed into car parks.

"Once the handbag has been placed in the car by the unsuspecting shopper, one suspect will distract the owner / driver, while others open the passenger door, remove the purse from the bag but not the handbag."

