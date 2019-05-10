Six charged following Haywards Heath fight

Six people have been charged after a crash sparked a fight in Haywards Heath.

Police said a fight broke out amongst two groups of people, some armed with weapons, after two white transit vans crashed along America Lane.

A man suffered a broken arm in the brawl which officers say took place at about 11am on April 30.

Police said Mark Brazil, 40, of America Lane, Haywards Heath was charged with affray and possession offensive weapon. He pleaded not guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on May 2.

Sue Brazil, 40, of America Lane, was charged with possession of a bladed article. Officers said she pleaded guilty to the charge at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on May 2.

A 17-year-old boy from Haywards Heath was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and affray. He pleaded guilty to the offensive weapon charge but not guilty to affray, police said.

Frank Smith, 49, of Little Bentswood, Haywards Heath and Ambrose Smith, 20, of Hanlye Lane, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath were charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon. They appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court but did not enter a plea.

Ambrose Smith, 47, of Hanlye Lane, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath, was charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon on May 3. He appeared at Crawley Magistrates on May 4.

Detective Sergeant Martin Drabble said: “We continue to appeal to any other motorists or residents in the area to get in touch if they saw anything or have dash cam footage which could help with our investigation.

“We are very grateful to those who came forward so far as witnesses to what happened. We believe these are people all known to each other and our investigation continues.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 405 of 30/4.