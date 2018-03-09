Spate of windows smashed in East Grinstead

Police are appealing for witnesses after a spate of windows were smashed in East Grinstead.

Since the beginning of the year, officers have received 25 reports of car and building windows being damaged, police said.

The majority of the incidents were reported in Lindfield Road, a spokesman said.

Reports were also received in Garland Road, London Road, Charlswood Road, Ship Street and Station Road.

Sergeant Anthony Bentham said: “We are aware of a number of reports where windows have been smashed from both cars and buildings.

“Looking at all of these reports we believe the damage may have been caused by a catapult.

“We would like to speak to anyone who has noticed any suspicious behaviour in these roads and urge anyone with information to get in contact with us immediately.”

People can report information online or by calling 101 quoting reference 47180012761.

Alternatively, they can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.