Third former Christ’s Hospital teacher convicted for sexual offences

A third former Christ’s Hospital School teacher has been convicted for a series of historic sexual offences, Sussex Police said.

Ajaz Karim, 63, of Baron’s Court Road, London, was found guilty on Thursday (April 19) of nine counts of indecent assault and one of attempted indecent assault against six girls following a two-week trial at Brighton Crown Court.

Ajaz Karim. Picture: Sussex Police

Police said he was remanded in custody and sentencing was adjourned until after July 23 on a date to be fixed.

The prosecution followed an investigation by detectives from the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit who arrested Karim in June 2016. Officers had received information for the first time earlier that year.

Karim later appeared at Lewes Crown Court, sitting in Brighton, on September 6, 2017, where he pleaded not guilty to all the offences.

Detective Constable Rebecca Wilde said: “We are glad that the six victims, who had the courage to come forward even after all this time, have now seen him face justice.”

After the proceedings, an NSPCC spokesperson added: “The victim in this case has shown enormous courage in coming forward to speak about what happened to her and it’s important that she receives all the support she needs to help her move forward with her life.

“It’s important that survivors of sexual abuse are listened to when they speak out, whether they disclose the offences at the time they take place or whether they do so years later.”

Karim becomes the third former teacher at Christ’s Hospital School, near Horsham, to have been convicted for historic sex offences.

Peter Webb, 75, of Kennedy Road, Dane End, Ware, Hertfordshire, pleaded guilty to eleven counts of indecent assault on October 12, 2017, before being sentenced to four years in prison on December 15, 2017. This was later increased to five years and six months following an appeal by the Attorney General.

Peter Burr, 73, of The Square, Kingsware, Devon, pleaded guilty to nine counts of indecent assault against four young boys and was sentenced to four years in prison on January 5. His prison sentence was later increased to six years and seven months following another appeal by the Attorney General.

Sussex Police said it has had full co-operation from management at the school throughout this investigation.