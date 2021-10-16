Three arrested after East Grinstead stabbing

Police launched an investigation following the serious assault in on Friday October 15.

A spokesman said: “Officers attended the Bridge Bar in the High Street at 1.45am and found a man with stab wounds. He is being treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

“Earlier the victim and friends had been drinking inside the bar when there was an altercation with another group who were asked to leave.”

The interaction continued outside and resulted in a brief chase, during which the victim was injured, he said.

The spokesman added: “Three men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.