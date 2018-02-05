Three in court following incident at cafe

Three men charged following the death of Burgess Hill man Frank Milligan have appeared in court.

Police said there was a disturbance involving a group of people at a cafe in Church Road in May 2016.

A woman was attacked and Mr Milligan collapsed, officers said at the time of the incident. He was rushed to hospital and died two days later.

John Venn, 20, of The Highlands, Cuckfield, Hayden Garrett, 21, Allen Road, Haywards Heath and Joshua Hewes, 21, Silver Birches, Haywards Heath pleaded guilty to affray when they appeared in court last week.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Carr said: “The Crown Prosecution Service charged the three men with manslaughter. A joint medical report was ordered by the trial judge and following receipt of this, the CPS requested this charge was discontinued, which was accepted by the court. We appreciate how frustrating this must be for the Milligan family and our sympathies are with them.”

The three are due to be sentenced next month.