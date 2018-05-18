UPDATE: Man released after guns and grenades found at business park

A man arrested after several guns and grenades were found at a business park has been released under investigation.

Armed officers along with the Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit and members of the National Crime Agency (NCA) were called to Rosier Business Park in Billingshurst yesterday afternoon (May 17).

The Government agency said bomb disposal experts found two plastic cases attached to the bottom of a lorry.

A 100-metre cordoned was put up around the vehicle and nearby business were evacuated.

Five handguns, three hand grenades and several dozen rounds of ammunition were found inside the cases.

A 40-year-old man, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of the importation of firearms and explosives, the NCA said.

He has been released under investigation.